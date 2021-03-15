$159.16 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post $159.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.50 million to $161.18 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $132.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $686.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $700.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $782.18 million, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $848.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

SIMO stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $65.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.