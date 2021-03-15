$16.92 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post sales of $16.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $13.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $71.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $86.07 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $116.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

IMGN stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,473,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

