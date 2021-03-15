$160.13 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post sales of $160.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.90 million to $167.90 million. Renasant reported sales of $144.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $626.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.70 million to $640.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $611.63 million, with estimates ranging from $584.20 million to $634.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,717 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 27.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 846.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 386,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

RNST opened at $46.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

