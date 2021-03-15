16,874 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,828,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,636,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Accenture by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 6,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,208. The stock has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.20. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.