$19.50 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will report sales of $19.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. Athenex reported sales of $46.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $117.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATNX. Laidlaw cut their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $479.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Athenex by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

