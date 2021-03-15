$19.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report $19.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.36 million to $29.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $7.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $860.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $753.08 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

