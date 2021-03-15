1World (1WO) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $4.49 million and $15,830.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00657308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035159 BTC.

1World Profile

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

