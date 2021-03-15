$212.20 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report sales of $212.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.43 million and the lowest is $200.96 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $160.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $959.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.64 million to $984.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.10 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

SBLK stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 648,930 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

