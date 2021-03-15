2,156 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 426.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

TSLA traded up $9.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $703.42. The company had a trading volume of 806,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,016,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $675.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,395.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.