$227.60 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce $227.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.48 million and the lowest is $224.71 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $195.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $867.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.24 million to $870.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $921.70 million, with estimates ranging from $892.02 million to $951.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $163.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $163.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.53.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.