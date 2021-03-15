$230.93 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report $230.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $234.41 million. BankUnited posted sales of $203.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $940.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $952.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $982.22 million, with estimates ranging from $953.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BankUnited by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

