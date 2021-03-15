25,500 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,541. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

