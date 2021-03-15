$271.36 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce $271.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $277.46 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

