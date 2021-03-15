$28.92 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post $28.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.70 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $155.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $209.70 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $217.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $140.85 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.20 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 27,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $3,499,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,782,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total value of $2,646,498.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,981,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,450,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,304,071. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

