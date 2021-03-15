$281.58 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report sales of $281.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.30 million and the lowest is $278.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $286.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSS. Raymond James began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,458,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Federal Signal by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,525,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,633,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $39.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.