2,869,162 Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,869,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,333,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.49% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $18.64 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at $105,591,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,451,728 shares of company stock valued at $145,913,905 over the last ninety days.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

