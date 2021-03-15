$287.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post $287.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $210.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $890.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.78 million to $955.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $851.75 million, with estimates ranging from $812.23 million to $879.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $507.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.