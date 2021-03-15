$287.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post $287.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $210.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $890.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.78 million to $955.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $851.75 million, with estimates ranging from $812.23 million to $879.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $507.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.