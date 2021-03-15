$297.64 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report sales of $297.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.80 million and the highest is $308.10 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Webster Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

