30,000 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sony by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.47. 13,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

