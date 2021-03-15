$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTGN. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.35 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $332.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,703,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,345,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

