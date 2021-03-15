31,156 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 456,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,815,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

