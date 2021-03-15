$331.28 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post sales of $331.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $334.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.70 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $359.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 49.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $39,854,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,517,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,389,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -126.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

