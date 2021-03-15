$345.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report sales of $345.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $346.00 million. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $300.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

