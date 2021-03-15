$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.10 million to $40.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $32.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $188.40 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $216.25 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $221.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CUTR opened at $32.68 on Monday. Cutera has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $576.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 28.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

