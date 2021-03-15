$39.94 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post sales of $39.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.59 million. Alphatec posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $184.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.21 million to $202.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $228.77 million, with estimates ranging from $211.77 million to $264.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,981.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,491 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $16,677,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Alphatec by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.53.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

