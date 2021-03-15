$396.96 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will announce $396.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $389.96 million to $403.70 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $924.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

NYSE GOL opened at $8.32 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

