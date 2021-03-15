3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Up 5.1%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $32.74. Approximately 5,035,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 15,624,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $14,343,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,392 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

