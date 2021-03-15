3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,692,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in 3M by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 400,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after purchasing an additional 330,430 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $184.92 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

