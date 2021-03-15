43,929 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Intra-Cellular Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,598. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.