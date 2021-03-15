$46.66 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report $46.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.43 million and the lowest is $46.00 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $43.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $190.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $198.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $218.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PFBC opened at $66.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

