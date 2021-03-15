$47.51 Million in Sales Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report $47.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.72 million and the lowest is $36.30 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $88.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $195.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $242.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $201.50 million, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $252.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWO. Raymond James lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $104,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $19,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWO opened at $7.68 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

