47,040 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,497. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.