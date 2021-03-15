4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $1.33 million worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 113.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.98 or 0.00452578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00095169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.91 or 0.00569137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

