500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Gap Down to $21.53

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $19.90. 500.com shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 28,425 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $935.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Get 500.com alerts:

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of 500.com as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for 500.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 500.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.