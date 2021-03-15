51job (JOBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

Shares of JOBS stock remained flat at $$64.11 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.77. 51job has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Get 51job alerts:

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.