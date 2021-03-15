$523.50 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report sales of $523.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.40 million to $528.60 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $449.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,505,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGS opened at $32.33 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

