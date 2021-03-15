$53.95 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report $53.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $47.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $211.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $209.10 million, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTBI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $841.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

