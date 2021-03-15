$59.25 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post sales of $59.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.40 million and the lowest is $59.10 million. ZIX posted sales of $52.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $246.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $246.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $279.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.30 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZIX.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $450.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZIX by 2,745.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

