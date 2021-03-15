$6.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce $6.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.51 billion and the lowest is $6.50 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $27.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $27.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.79 billion to $28.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,815 shares of company stock worth $5,364,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 113.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,548 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 925,554 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $48.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $48.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

