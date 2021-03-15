$6.89 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce sales of $6.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $9.50 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $8.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $31.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $54.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $196.14 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,385 shares of company stock worth $223,156 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,999,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Zymeworks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 112,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

