6,007 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Shares of BA traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.68. The company had a trading volume of 744,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.18. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $272.84. The company has a market capitalization of $155.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

