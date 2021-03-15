60,705 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,716,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $388.31. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.74 and its 200 day moving average is $407.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

