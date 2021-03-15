$636.08 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will post $636.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.50 million and the highest is $656.65 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $531.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

