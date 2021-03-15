$72.54 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post $72.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.27 million and the lowest is $70.80 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $71.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $287.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $289.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $296.83 million, with estimates ranging from $294.16 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 224,955 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

