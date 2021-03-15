$747.61 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post $747.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $758.40 million and the lowest is $733.01 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $698.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $10,557,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $46.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

