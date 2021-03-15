7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Shares Gap Down to $1.58

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 1.47 ($0.02), with a volume of 705,321 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £40.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75.

About 7digital Group (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

