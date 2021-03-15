$8.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report $8.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.02 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $36.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.10 billion to $38.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.15 billion to $39.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $175.05 on Monday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

