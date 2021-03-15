$817.97 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report $817.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $782.13 million to $848.00 million. Terex reported sales of $833.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,879,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

