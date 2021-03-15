888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 11th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EIHDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.50. 21,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864. 888 has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

