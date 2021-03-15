88mph Hits Market Cap of $38.14 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. 88mph has a total market cap of $38.14 million and $1.96 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph token can now be purchased for $126.99 or 0.00224511 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00454185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00052264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00094815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.95 or 0.00563890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 329,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,366 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

Buying and Selling 88mph

